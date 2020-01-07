Puerto Rico has been trembling for more than a week.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 struck off the coast of the island at 4:24 a.m. local time Tuesday, according to the US

Why are there so many earthquakes in Puerto Rico right now?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Should residents be worried about a tsunami?

How rare are earthquakes in the region?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Is it safe to travel to Puerto Rico?