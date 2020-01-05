Police in the US state of Florida who responded to reports of a woman screaming at a Lake Worth Beach property were amused to find the real source of the noise.

Deputies arrived at the property as a man was working on his car outside and "hilarity ensued", the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Seen in a video shared by that man, he then calls for his friend, yelling "Rambo" in the direction of the backyard.

He tells police "I'll bring out the screamer to you", and heads through a gate only to return with the troublemaker, his pet parrot.

The owner posted the video to YouTube, where he shared that he has owned 40-year-old Rambo since he was a child and had previously taught him to yell "help, help, let me out".

He revealed that he had a "good laugh" with the officers and later took Rambo round to meet the complaining neighbour, who could see the funny side.

