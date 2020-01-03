There are reports of a fresh air strike in Iraq which has killed six people. An Iraqi army source told Reuters that three others were critically wounded.

Two of the three vehicles making up a militia convoy were found burned, the source said, as well as six burned corpses. The strikes took place at 1:12 am local time near camp Taji, north of Baghdad, he said.

Reports of an airstrike targeted a vehicle carrying important Iraqi (Hashd al-Shaabi) figures near Taji northern Baghdad.#Iraq pic.twitter.com/zjOD0zmt7k — Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) January 3, 2020

The news comes after global powers warned that the American airstrike responsible for killing Iran's top general made the world more dangerous and that escalation could set the entire Mideast aflame.

Some US allies suggested Iran shared in the blame by provoking the attack.

A vehicle burns at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad yesterday. There are reports of a fresh airstrike. Photo /via AP

US President Donald Trump reportedly personally ordered the attack on the Baghdad airport, which killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The White House justified the killings with a tweet alleging that Soleimani "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

US President Donald Trump apparently ordered the attack on Qassem Soleimani as he was 'plotting to kill many Americans'. Photo / AP

The 62-year-old led Iran's elite Quds Force, which undertakes the country's foreign campaigns. Iranian state TV reported that 10 people were killed in the airstrike near Baghdad's airport.

The Pentagon has ordered 3000 extra troops to the region and has warned its diplomats to pack their bags and be ready for evacuation as tensions mount.