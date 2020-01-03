The pregnant woman, seen furiously staring down the PM before refusing to shake his hand, has revealed she lost everything in the devastating New Year's Eve fires.

Zoey, a young mum from Cobargo in NSW's south, was one of the many locals to lose everything as the out-of-control Badja Forest Road bushfire destroyed much of the town on December 31.

Zoey, who has a 22-month-old girl and is pregnant with her second child, was in the clip that went viral yesterday when Scott Morrison visited the fire-ravaged town, news.com.au reports.

Staring down the PM, Zoey was introduced to him but refused to put out her hand to shake it.

"I'm only shaking your hand if you give more money to our RFS," Zoey said, as Mr Morrison grabbed her hand himself and shook it.

Through tears, Zoey continued: "So many people here have lost their homes. We need more help."

As Zoey finished her sentence, Mr Morrison placed his hand on her shoulder and turned away from her.

Taking to Facebook last night, Zoey revealed she was one of the many people to lose everything in the blaze.

"I have lost everything I own," she wrote on Facebook.

"My house is burnt to the ground and the prime minister turned his back on me."

Speaking to 10 News today, Zoey said seeing the PM turn away "broke my heart".

"I would've happily sat down and had a cup of tea with him if he had of asked 'are you OK, what can we do to fix this situation'," she said.

"It's a war-zone and he walked away when I asked for help…we're desperate."

Zoey wasn't the only one to turn the heat on the PM as he visited Cobargo.

Mr Morrison was yelled at by locals and refused a number of handshakes while visiting the ruined town with one telling him to "f**k off back to Sydney".

"Go on, get in the car and p*ss off back to Kirribilli mate … you wanker," another local yelled as the PM retreated from the community.

Mr Morrison commented on his encounter with Zoey in a press conference from Bairnsdale, in the fire-ravaged region of East Gippsland, Victoria, this afternoon.

"With all due respect, it didn't seem like you were supporting (Cobargo) – when a woman expressed her concerns, there was a bit of an awkward moment – you walked away. Is that really 'offering support'?" a reporter asked.

"I stood there with the same lady you're referring to. We talked about what she was asking there, which was greater support for the firefighting effort in that part of New South Wales. So we talked about that," Mr Morrison responded.