The Pentagon says the US military has killed top Iranian commander Qassim Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Trump.

The US Department of Defense said in statement:

"At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. "General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

Soleimani, and the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military force, were among those killed in an attack on Baghdad's airport early this morning, Iraqi state TV reported.

Advertisement

State television reported Soleimani's death in a breaking news alert, citing sources from the Hashed, which is dominated by Shiite-majority factions close to Tehran.

A Hashed spokesman said that the airport attack also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the group's deputy chief but widely recognised as the real shot-caller within the group.

Other Hashed officials also confirmed the death to AFP, requesting to remain anonymous.

Rockets slammed into the airport early Friday, targeting a Hashed military convoy, the Iraqi military said.

Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Quds Force while al-Muhandis was the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and American interests.

The PMF blamed the United States for the airport attack where seven people were killed by the missile fired at Baghdad's International Airport.

The official with the group known as the Popular Mobilization Forces said the dead included its airport protocol officer, identifying him as Mohammed Reda.

Advertisement

The security official said the bodies of those killed in the airport attack Friday were burned and difficult to identify.

The official added that Reda may have been at the airport to pick up a group of "high-level" visitors who had arrived from a neighbouring country. He declined to provide more information.

The attack came amid tensions with the United States after a New Year's Eve attack by Iran-backed militias on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

The two-day embassy attack which ended Wednesday prompted President Donald Trump to order about 750 US soldiers deployed to the Middle East.

The breach at the embassy followed US airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah.

The US military said the strikes were in retaliation for last week's killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that the US blamed on the militia.

US officials have suggested they were prepared to engage in further retaliatory attacks in Iraq.

"The game has changed," Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday, telling reporters that violent acts by Iran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq — including the rocket attack on December 27 that killed one American — will be met with US military force.

He said the Iraqi government has fallen short of its obligation to defend its American partner in the attack on the US embassy.

The developments also represent a major downturn in Iraq-US relations that could further undermine US influence in the region and American troops in Iraq and weaken Washington's hand in its pressure campaign against Iran.

- AP