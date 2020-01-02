The young Melbourne woman shot dead next to her husband on New Year's Eve at their suburban home is being remembered as a beautiful girl who had found her true love.

Young Albanian-Australian couple Lindita and Veton Musai had just celebrated their first wedding anniversary when they were gunned down around 10.30am on Tuesday in an apparent ambush at their home.

Ms Musai, 25, died at the scene in the inner-western Melbourne suburb of Yarraville, and her 29-year-old husband died in hospital on New Year's Day from his wounds, news.com.au reports.

Ms Musai's father Osman Shaptafaj, who was treated for a gunshot wound, remains under police guard in hospital.

Detectives are still investigating Tuesday's daylight slaying, which occurred while other family members were at the couple's home.

But Victoria Police have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Lindita and Veton Musai on their wedding day. Photo / Supplied

Tributes have poured in on social media for the Musais from relatives and members of Melbourne's Albanian community.

Lindita, a receptionist for real estate company Colliers International, and Veton, a National Australia Bank team leader and ardent soccer fan, were believed to have been planning to have children.

Bewildered friends posted "Ngushellime", which is Albanian for "condolences", with comments like "Such a stunning couple. My heart breaks Why???"

The pair, hailed as a "gorgeous" couple destined to have children with "beautiful" eyes, became engaged in late 2017 and married a year later.

In photos from the couple's elaborate engagement party that featured traditional Albanian dancing, Lindita appears to pose with just her mother as well as Veton's parents and his two brothers.

Lindita was known as fun loving and Veton as the guy who made everyone smile, The Age reported.

"She would always be smiling, always caring for others. She would always dance to Michael Jackson and just make everything fun," a friend told Nine newspapers.

Lindita and Veton Musai during their 2017 engagement. Photo / Supplied

Police later found a weapon not far from the scene.

"Today we lost my beautiful baby cousin Veton Musai and his angel wife Lindita Musai … I can't even begin to explain how I feel," a relative said on Facebook last night.

"The only thing keeping us strong is belief in God."

Emergency services were called to the couple's home in Yarraville about 10.30am on New Year's Eve. They found Lindita dead and Veton fighting for his life, both suffering gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

"This guy just jumped out of the bush into my peripheral vision … " witness Lewis Thorne told Nine News of seeing the gunman.

It's understood the Musais had just arrived back at the Salisbury St property when they were ambushed.

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded at the crime scene as shocked family members arrived, consoling each other over the horrific tragedy.

