A Fire and Rescue NSW crew have released footage of the terrifying moment their truck was overrun by flames.

The firefighters, from the Central Coast's Station 509 in Wyoming, were circled by a wall of fire south of Nowra and were trapped inside their vehicle as the fire front passed.

The minute-long clip shows the firetruck encircled by flames within mere seconds as it drives past blowing embers.

hate to inconvenience youse but THIS is what australia looks like today, no filter, no effect, just australian bush burning. this isn’t some dystopian novel, this is real life, this is AUSTRALIAN LIVES. #AustralianFires pic.twitter.com/q4SA5BhxKR — katey 🌙 hoshboo (@tiny_kwannie) December 31, 2019

The confronting video, which was posted on Twitter last night, has since gone viral, attracting thousands of shares and comments.

Military to help Victorian fire effort

Military personnel are expected to hit the ground in Victoria's east today after fires burned through 400,000 hectares.

Defence force aircraft including Black Hawk helicopters are tipped to land on Wednesday with other aircraft and naval vessels due in the coming days.

The aircraft are expected to help move fire crews, supplies and help with evacuations as needed.

Please get this some attention. 13 people dead and many more uncountable. And half a billion animals dead. It’s only now starting to get recognition. My country is on fire and we’re not getting the recognition it deserves. Disgraceful #AustralianFires pic.twitter.com/1bGeJwKFay — Australia’s sweetheart (@cemblo) December 31, 2019

Naval vessels including the HMAS Choules left Sydney bound for the East Gippsland coast on Tuesday evening and training vessel MV Sycamore has also been deployed.