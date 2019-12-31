The terrifying moment a semi-trailer smashed into a highway pile-up and skidded towards the TV news crew filming it was caught on camera.

The crash, in Texas, severely injured a state trooper and pinned another man to his ute for several hours.

The crash happened on Friday.

A photographer from KCBD NewsChannel 11 captured the truck spinning out of control.

State troopers can be seen running for their lives as the massive truck heads towards them.

One trooper can be seen frantically running away before he is hit by the large truck.

The state trooper tries to run out of harm's way. Photo / KXAN

The injured men are expected to recover from their injuries.

Witness and veteran photographer Caleb Holder said he didn't expect another crash to happen when he was called to document the first pile-up.

He had his camera angled towards the initial crash when the vehicle skidded out of control and started heading towards the crew.

"We could hear more tyres screeching and then just barely see headlights coming in through the fog," he said.

"The semi overturned and then slid on its side, onto the shoulder, and then on top of that pickup.

"I remember looking back and seeing the trooper also running, and then I could see that he had fallen down and that the trailer was coming really close to him."

"I've never seen anything like that in person."