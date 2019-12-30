ABC Gippsland has just been speaking to a local radio station host in Mallacoota who says she is trapped in her studio as a fire hits the town.

Francesca Winterson told the station she can see "ash burning down the main street and landing into the dry".

She said she has been broadcasting for 48 hours straight.

When ABC host Lisa Pellegrino asked her if she needed to hang up and leave, Ms Winterson said, "I can't go anywhere."

She said the radio station she's in is a new building.

"It has a metal roof. The only wood is within the internal structure," she said.

"We have double glazing on the studio windows. And we will be keeping all internal doors shut. We've got as much chance, really, as anybody else at the moment and now the ember attack is really starting to… It's starting to look like fireworks night."