A volunteer firefighter killed when a fire engine rolled in high winds in southern NSW has been named.

Samuel McPaul, 28, was a passenger in the NSW Rural Fire Service truck, which rolled about 5.50pm, on River Rd, outside of Albury.

A 39-year-old man was flown to the Alfred Hospital in a serious condition suffering burns. The driver, 52, was treated at the scene before he was taken to Holbrook hospital for minor injuries and released.

The winds lifted the 10-tonne truck from the ground, trapping the three firefighters, according to the ABC.

Samuel McPaul was killed when high winds rolled the fire engine he was in. Photo / Facebook

"The service's thoughts are with all the firefighter's families, friends and fellow brigade members," the RFS said yesterday.

It's believed that the truck rolled when hit by extreme winds associated with the fire.



The firefighters had been working on the Green Valley, Talmalmo Fire, about 110km east of Albury when the truck rolled. Police said they'd been fighting fires from a refuge area behind inside the main cabin.

The fire in the Jingellic area today continues to burn out of control. It is moving fast because of strong winds, and despite the tragedy, crews are continuing to try and protect properties along the northern side of Murray River. Conditions are expected to deteriorate for New Year's Eve.



Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O'Dwyer, 36, died on December 19 when a tree fell into the path of their tanker, causing it to roll, as they travelled in a convoy near Buxton, southwest of Sydney.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared the news on Twitter, calling it "awful" and saying he was "grateful" for the work of the firefighters.

The NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also expressed her shock last night saying words escaped her.

The accidents have devastated the nation and increased the death toll on the night before New Year's Eve, after days of intense scrutiny over New Year's Eve fireworks displays. Yesterday the NSW RFS gave the to go ahead to the Sydney fireworks. Displays in Parramatta and Campbelltown have been cancelled because of the conditions.