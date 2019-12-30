Sydney Harbour will light up at midnight during its annual New Year's Eve fireworks show as bush fires continue to rage around Australia.

Officials have allowed the popular fireworks display to go ahead tonight and the local fire services are now assessing other total fire ban exemptions.

But the fireworks display is being met with controversy, as some feel it is inappropriate as thousands of people around the country are affected by raging bush fires.

More than 270,000 people have signed a petition calling for the show to be scrapped because of the blazes - as well as the risk it could start new fires.



The Sydney Harbour fireworks have been approved to proceed tomorrow.



The NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW are assessing a number of other Total Fire Ban exemptions.#nswrfs #nswfires #frnsw pic.twitter.com/C3QtJtF5K8 — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 30, 2019

Others have called the display disrespectful to the people, including firefighters, who have died in the past few months and those who continue to fight the fires.

Commentators on social media said they were in disbelief that the fireworks were going ahead. One called the move "utter madness".

Other people, however, say it is a much-needed event given what is happening in the country. One woman said it would offer hope to all those watching it.

As the fireworks are being prepared in Sydney, high temperatures and strong winds are making it difficult to tackle the bush fires around the country - including on the outskirts of Sydney.

Fires surrounding Greater Sydney: This map displays the predicted fire spread for NYE. The map indicates the communities that are expected to come under threat from embers or fire fronts. Other areas surrounding the fire may still come under threat if conditions change #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/cDDvL6S8dS — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 30, 2019

Temperatures have exceeded 40C in every state in Australia.

In New South Wales, news broke last night that a volunteer firefighter had died when a fire truck rolled in extreme winds as a crew battled the Green Valley fire, about 70km east of Albury.

Two other firefighters suffered burns in the accident.

The latest firefighter death follows those of Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O'Dwyer, 36 the week before Christmas.

The men were killed when the vehicle they were in rolled off a road southwest of Sydney.

In Victoria, about 30,000 residents and tourists have been urged to flee the popular holiday region East Gippsland.

Up to 13 emergency alerts were in place this morning for out-of-control fires in Victoria.