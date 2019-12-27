A Bek Air flight carrying 100 people crashed at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan.

Nine people have so far been confirmed dead.

Footage shared online shows emergency services looking through rubble to try to find survivors.

Reports suggest the plan collided with a building on takeoff.

The flight was departing from Almaty to the country's capital of Nursultan.

Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee released a statement saying the aircraft "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence", then hit a small building.

