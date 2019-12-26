A man has been arrested after he allegedly drove with a man clinging to the bullbar of his ute for three kilometres through inner west Sydney yesterday.

Distressed witnesses filmed as they drove alongside the LandCruiser ute, and can be heard in the video making an emergency call to triple-0, telling the operator: "He's gonna kill him."

The shocking footage shows the witnesses honking their horn and trying to signal to the LandCruiser driver to stop, news.com.au reports.

The incident was sparked after the ute driver and the victim had an alleged minor collision. They had stopped to exchange details, according to online group Auburn 2144.

Police said in a statement the victim, a 37-year-old man, had been driving a Camry when he and the LandCruiser driver were involved in a collision just before midday on Christmas Day.

The driver of the Camry had approached the LandCruiser and grabbed hold of the bull bar, before the ute drove off.

The man was caught on the vehicle, and as he clung to the bullbar, he was carried approximately three kilometres.

He was able to jump from the bullbar onto the road when the ute slowed on Margaret Street, Greenacre.

Police arrested a Liberty Grove man, 45, at Auburn Police Station at 3.30am on Thursday. He was later charged with cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and not give particulars to other driver.

He was granted strict conditional bail and will appear in Burwood Local Court on January 9.

Police have urged any witnesses to the incident – particularly those who witnesses the initial crash – to contact Auburn Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.