Raging wildfires threaten Christmas plans for thousands of Australians as strict emergency travel bans are introduced after a string of deaths.

"Catastrophic" fire warnings were in place yesterday across New South Wales, where more than 3000 firefighters have been mobilised to deal with more than 100 fires, most of which were not contained and seven of which had emergency warnings.

Authorities urged people who were planning to travel for Christmas to cancel their plans as conditions threatened to worsen in coming days.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian said: "We are asking everybody not to travel on roads anywhere near the vicinity of an active fire unless you absolutely have to".

Advertisement

In some cases, the fires have triggered violent thunderstorm clouds known as pyrocumulonimbus. The weather formations can produce gusty winds that further fan existing fires, and even hail blackened with soot. Embers can be shot out of the storms up to 30km from the main fire.

Carly Hardy, whose parents live in Bowral — about 90 minutes south of Sydney — told the Sunday Telegraph they had kept guard with a garden hose to put out spot fires from falling ash. "These fires are creating storms which can send ash flying out, still hot, about 30km ... Hot enough to start spot fires on contact," she said.

"Local radio is issuing warnings everywhere," Hardy said. "There's no usual content, just emergency bulletins and updates. Everyone has all their radios turned to it."

The area usually got plenty of rain, she said. "For everything to be this dry is mind boggling."