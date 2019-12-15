Australia's largest air tanker has arrived in Perth as a heatwave makes things difficult for firefighters battling emergency level bushfires.

Australia's biggest firefighting aircraft has been sent to Perth to assist firefighters battling massive blazes as bushfires continue to burn across the country.

The Boeing 737 tanker flew to Perth from NSW overnight to assist as forests near the north Perth suburb of Yanchep burn.

Firefighters warn the blaze could continue for more than a week, having already burned through nearly 12,000 hectares of bush since sparking.

Advertisement

The fire has also destroyed at least one house and a petrol station, but firefighters have saved over 6,000 homes according to the WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Heatwave conditions are not helping.

Tops of 40 degrees are predicted for Perth on Sunday, as well as wind gusts up to 45km/h.

A massive fire burning on the coast of Perth has firefighters warning people to leave the area. Photo / Supplied

Around 400 career and volunteer firefighters are battling the Yanchep blaze and conducted backburning overnight in an effort to stop it spreading further.

SES volunteers are also attending.

A total fire ban remains in place in Perth.

In NSW, the massive Gospers Mountain bushfire that has been burning in Wollemi National Park for over a month now, continues.

NSW Rural Fire Service said that fire is being contained.

Advertisement

The fire has now burned through over 367,000 hectares after merging with several others.

Lives and homes remain under threat at Guilderton, Woodridge, Gabbadah, Wilbinga, Caraban, Seabird, Yeal, Redfield Park, Sovereign Hill, Seatrees and Breakwater Estates.

Parts of Beermujllah, Muckenburra, Wanerie, Two Rocks, Neergabby and Yanchap are also covered by the emergency alert.

A watch and act warning also covers parts of Yanchep, Two Rocks, Breton Bay, Seabird, Gabbadah, Wanerie, Ledge Point and Eglinton.

The fire began on Wednesday and authorities fear it could burn for several more days.

A Boeing 737 air tanker has arrived in Perth to assist in the firefighting effort. Photo / Supplied

Evacuation centres have been set up at the Gumblossom Community Centre and Granville Civic Centre, where community meetings will be held at 10am and 2.30pm, respectively.

Water supplies to Woodridge risk being cut off, while residents at Two Rocks and Yanchep have been hit with disruptions to internet and mobile phone services.

Meanwhile, Western Power says it has replaced more than 27 power poles and five kilometres of lines but more damage is expected.

An emergency warning is also in place for parts of Yourdamung Lake, northeast of Bunbury.