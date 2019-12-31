The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.

Happy New Year. For those feeling a little rough this morning we take a look at what a hangover really does to your body. Plus, why rich people keep working, the benefits of cutting calories, the man who was set to be the first black astronaut and making travel plans around restaurant reservations.

The painful truth about what a hangover really does to your body

The pounding head. The parched mouth. And, worst of all, the crushing sense of anxiety as you cast your (foggy) mind back to the night before and try to remember if you said or did anything awful.

Most of us have woken up with a hangover at some point and struggled through the day wondering how on earth a few drinks can leave us feeling so wretched.

Advertisement

As a German court classes a hangover as an illness, Maria Lally investigates whether it's possible to cure.

What exactly is going on in our weary bodies and throbbing heads the morning after? Photo / 123RF

Why don't rich people just stop working?

Here we are, chugging into the 10th year of an extremely top-heavy economic boom in which the 1 percenters, by all statistical measures, have won, creating the greatest wealth disparity since the Jazz Age.

And yet the only thing we know in this casino-like economy is that for those at the top, too much is never enough.

Are the wealthy addicted to money, competition, or just feeling important? The New York Times investigates.

For those at the top, too much is never enough. Photo / 123RF

Cutting 300 calories a day shows health benefits

Calorie restriction led to weight loss, lower cholesterol and less inflammation. Whether it extends life span and wards off disease long-term remains unproven.

The New York Times looks at a new study on calorie restriction.

In a two year study, those who cut a few hundred calories a day from their diets showed striking improvements in heart measures. Photo / 123RF

Ed Dwight was set to be the first black astronaut. Here's why it never happened

Two stories that America tells itself about the 1960s are the civil rights movement and the space race. They are mostly rendered as separate narratives, but in the figure of Ed Dwight, they came together.

Emily Ludolph of The New York Times looks at Ed Dwight's story .

Advertisement

Ed Dwight during his time in the US Air Force. Photo / Courtesy of Ed Dwight via The New York Times

Book the table, then buy the plane tickets

For some travellers, trips are built around reservations at restaurants with Michelin stars or a place on the annual 50 Best Restaurants list.

Sarah Firshein of The New York Times reports.