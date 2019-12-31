The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.

How will humans survive on Mars? Elon Musk's brother thinks he has the answer

His famous older sibling, Elon, is hellbent on colonising the red planet, and Kimbal, his lifelong consigliere and business partner, is an avid supporter.

In fact, the younger Musk has a start-up that could profit handsomely from those galactic ambitions.

Kimbal Musk talks to Danny Fortson of The Times about farming on Mars.

Kimbal Musk in New York. Photo / Instagram

How much money should you earn to be rich?

An audience participant on a British politics show made the mistake of suggesting his salary of $160,000 plus does not make him rich.

Social media outrage followed.

The Financial Times looks at how the question of wealth depends on who you ask.

The question of wealth depends on who you ask and how much you're taxed. Photo / Getty Images

Once he was the 'Godfather of British crime.' Now he's just a grandfather

Freddie Foreman's criminal career began in the 1940s at age 16. Handsome and strong he apprenticed with a band of female thieves, who stuffed their underwear with stolen mink furs, jewelry and clothing.

From there he became the enforcer for the Krays, the notorious identical twin gangsters who stalked London.

Dan Bilefsky of The New York Times talks to Foreman about trading in a life of crime for family.

Freddie Foreman, a former gangster who was an enforcer for the Kray twins in the 1960s, at a residence for seniors in London this month. Photo / Mary Turner, The New York Times

Putting our kids in charge of our South America trip

The idea: On a family trip to Buenos Aires, the Spanish-speaking children would make the plans.

Danielle Pergament of The New York Times tells how helado and lagrimas ensued.

Carne, a burger restaurant with good vegetarian options, in Buenos Aire. Photo / Agustin Nieto

The keto diet is popular, but is it good for you?

Low-carbohydrate diets have fallen in and out of favour since before the days of Atkins. But now an even stricter version of low-carb eating called the ketogenic diet is gaining popular attention.

The New York Times looks at how the keto diet has ignited a fierce scientific debate about its potential risks and benefits.