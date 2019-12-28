The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.

This afternoon we look at the subway franchisees being pushed out, dangerous trash, the real spaghetti western, dinners around the world and the man selling his private island.

Subway got too big. Franchisees paid a price

Subway became the world's largest fast food company in part because of entrepreneurial immigrants who opened franchises. Now, many franchisees say the company's supervisors used petty violations — like how they cut their cucumbers or what soap they use — to push them out of profitable stores.

The New York Times looks at the seedy underbelly of Subway

Subway co-founder Fred DeLuca, pictured in 1997, drinks a soda during his visit to an Anaheim Subway. Photo / Getty Images

Electronic marvels turn into dangerous trash in East Africa

Already an environmental concern in wealthier countries, the problem of e-waste is growing in places like East Africa as incomes rise and more people can afford electronic devices.

The New York Times looks at how these regions lack facilities and equipment to properly dispose of electronic waste.

A garbage heap in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The country in recent years has enjoyed increasing wealth and prosperity, but also an increase of electronic waste. Photo / Jacques Nkinzingabo, NY Times

The real spaghetti western

On the twice-yearly journey to move grazing animals between summer and winter pastures, a writer finds a deep connection to an ancient tradition.

Maria Russo of The New York Times joins a bunch of cowboys, herders and pilgrims on their 180km journey.

Joining cowboys on the seasonal transumanza trail. Photo / Susan Wright, The New York Times

Weeknight dinner around the world

The New York Times asked 18 families to show us what they have for dinner on a typical weeknight.

Take a look at what dinner looks like across the globe.

Wasa Khuhaprema, 41, a stay-at-home mom, prepares rice with her 8-year-old son, Chisanu, called Thew, in Bangkok. Photo / Lauren DeCicca, The New York Times

He's spent just one night on his private island. He's had enough

He paid just over $1 million for a private island north of Manhattan. Now he wants to get rid of it. "It's not about me or my wishes or dreams any more. I can dream in a chair."

We all think we want our own private island but The New York Times looks at the reality of actually owning one.

