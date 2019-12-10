Democrats have have announced two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump over his alleged abuse of power as they push forward to have the US President removed from office.

Intelligence and Judiciary committee Chairman Jerry Nadler unveiled the charges - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - on Tuesday, following a week of hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington.

"We do not take this action lightly, but we have taken an oath to defend the Constitution — and unlike President Trump, we understand that our duty first and foremost is to protect the Constitution and to protect the interests of the American people," Mr Nadler said.

"That is why we must take this solemn step today."

Advertisement

Mr Nadler said Mr Trump committed "high crimes and misdemeanours" by soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election and blocking the House's efforts to investigate the matter.

"Our president holds the ultimate public trust. When he betrays that trust and puts himself before country, he endangers the Constitution; he endangers our democracy; he endangers our national security," Mr Nadler said.

"Our next election is at risk. ... That is why we must act now.

"No one, not even the president, is above the law."

The Democrats submitted their articles of impeachment in a formal House resolution, which is expected to be approved by the Judiciary Committee this week before heading to a full House vote. If the charges are passed in the full House of Representatives next week, it would make Mr Trump the third US leader ever impeached and placed on trial in the Senate.

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, as Democratic leaders in the House push ahead with formal impeachment charges. Photo / AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said if House Democrats don't pursue the impeachment of Mr Trump, they risk saying "goodbye to the republic" and "hello to the president-king".

"It's a very sad day actually, a solemn day," Ms Pelosi told Politico's Women Rule Summit in Washington.

Ms Pelosi argued that politicians were honoring their oaths of office and would be "delinquent" if they did not seek to impeach Mr Trump.

Advertisement

"I wish it were not necessary. I wish the president's actions did not make it necessary," she said.

If the charges are approved, the chief justice of the Supreme Court will preside over a Senate trial.

A two-thirds majority is required to convict and remove a president from office. But that outcome is unlikely because Republicans control the senate and do not support the impeachment of Mr Trump.

Mr Trump swiftly responded to today's announcement on Twitter with the words he uses repeatedly to decry the investigations against him: "WITCH HUNT!".

Nadler just said that I “pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.” Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Shifty Schiff, a totally corrupt politician, made up a horrible and fraudulent statement, read it to Congress, and said those words came from me. He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud. He’ll eventually have to answer for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence described the inquiry as a "disgrace".

"You'll see in the headlines today they're back at it again. I mean it's really amazing. And what's happening in Washington, DC today is a disgrace. It's nothing short of a partisan impeachment ... we're still winning," he said.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters this morning that it's "pretty clear the President wants a trial".

"I know our teams are in constant contact with members of the Senate," he said.

"It's pretty clear the President wants a trial… in fact, he's even talked about some of the witnesses we want to call whether it be Adam Schiff, the whistleblower, Hunter Biden or Joe Biden. He wants to move forward and we'll see what form that takes in the near future I'm sure."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N. Y., listens as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry. Photo / AP

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham accused the Democrats of trying to "overthrow" the administration while campaign manager Brad Parscale claimed they were "putting on this political theater because they don't have a viable candidate for 2020 and they know it".

Minority Whip Steve Scalise said the Democrats "were committed to impeachment regardless of the facts" and accused Ms Pelosi of "(bowing) down to the most radical elements of her base".

"They're impeaching him because they're afraid he'll get reelected. … That's the abuse of power," he said.

The president's son, Eric, also weighed in on the announcement via Twitter, assailing Ms Pelosi and "her swamp creatures".

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE THIRD CHARGE?

Several House Judiciary Democrats, including Eric Swalwell, Karen Bass, David Cicilline and Pramila Jayapal, defended their decision not to include an article on obstruction of justice, saying they wanted to focus on the areas with the most consensus within the Democratic caucus.

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Engel said that adding an obstruction of justice charge to the impeachment articles would have been a "mixed bag of tricks" because it didn't have broad consensus in the caucus — and could've been tough to get the votes.

"Prevailing feeling was we were better off with two because the obstruction of justice brought in a whole bunch of things, and it was a mixed bag of tricks, and the consensus was we were better off standing with two rock solidly and not spread ourselves too thin," he said.

Ms Pelosi said "everyone came to the conclusion that this was it".

"Our members are six committees who have been having legislation, investigation, litigation for a long time," the House Speaker said.

"Everyone came to the conclusion that this was it.

"So this isn't talking about what it isn't, this is talking about what is, and that's how we're going forward."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Photo / AP

The impeachment hearings entered the second stage of the inquiry after Ms Pelosi last week announced that the US president "leaves us no choice but to act".

The Speaker said investigators have uncovered more than sufficient evidence to show that Mr Trump abused his office for political gain, violating the president's oath to the Constitution and warranting removal.

"Our democracy is what is at stake," Ms Pelosi said.

She said she was authorising House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler to proceed with drafting articles of impeachment "sadly but with confidence and humility".

"The president's actions have seriously violated the Constitution," Ms Pelosi said.

The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

Mr Trump last week goaded the Democrats to move quickly.

"If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business," he wrote.

"We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is."

In a statement, Mr Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale said impeaching the president has long been a Democratic goal, "so they should just get on with it so we can have a fair trial in the Senate and expose The Swamp for what it is".

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also released a statement criticising Ms Pelosi's decision to move forward.

"This impeachment process … moves this Country toward the most partisan and illegitimate subversion of the Constitution in our history," Ms Grisham said.

Counsellor to the President Kellyanne Conway also addressed the issue, saying the White House was "very ready" for a Senate trial.

Testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing last week, law professors Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan and Michael Gerhardt all agreed that Mr Trump committed "the impeachable high crime and misdemeanour of abuse of power".

Tomorrow, Democrats will get THREE constitutional lawyers and Republicans will only get ONE!



This entire process is unfair to not only @realDonaldTrump, but the American People!#StopTheSchiffShow pic.twitter.com/gDfqHco5vo — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2019

The hearing followed the release of a report detailing the findings of the House Intelligence Committee's investigation last month.

The report alleges the probe into Mr Trump "uncovered a months-long effort by President Trump to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election". He is also accused of attempting to withhold a White House meeting and $400 million in military aid from the Ukraine as part of an alleged bribe for political gain.

The House Intelligence Committee voted to send its landmark report on Mr Trump's conduct to the Judiciary Committee, which then wrote the articles of impeachment against the President.

At its heart, the 300-page report produced by chairman Adam Schiff's panel lays out the case that Mr Trump misused the power of his office for personal political gain and obstructed Congress by stonewalling the proceedings like "no other president in history".

The report does not offer a judgment on whether Mr Trump's actions stemming from a July 25 phone call with Ukraine rise to the level of "high crimes and misdemeanours" warranting impeachment. The entire House will decide that question as soon as this month.

The inquiry focuses on a July 25 phone call in which Mr Trump asked Ukraine's new president Volodymyr Zelensky to carry out two investigations – which could allegedly benefit him politically – including one targeting Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

During the call, the President asked Mr Zelensky to "do us a favour" and investigate the origins of the Russia probe, which by July had already ended, and to investigate Mr Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Democrats say Mr Trump's use of the phrase "I would like you to do us a favour, though" when he was discussing military equipment with Mr Zelensky was proof of a quid pro quo.

But Mr Trump said that's not what "us" referred to.

"Read the Transcripts! 'us' is a reference to USA, not me!," Mr Trump wrote in a tweet.

Prof. Pamela S. Karlan shutting #DougCollins down is the energy I needed today, "I read the transcripts... because I would not speak about these things w/o reviewing the facts. I'm insulted as a law professor that you'd think I wouldn't care about the facts." #ImpeachingHearings pic.twitter.com/YrG7bPD4An — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) December 4, 2019

The requests came immediately after the Ukrainian President thanked Mr Trump for America's defence support and said his country was "almost ready" to buy more US military technology. Mr Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and described the inquiry as a "witch hunt".

Republicans on the Intelligence Committee released their own report, exonerating Mr Trump for his actions with Ukraine by saying the military aid was never used as leverage and was eventually released on September 11.