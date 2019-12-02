The tragic death of twin newborn sisters after they were found unconscious in bed, has put their heartbroken parents "through hell".

Violet and Indiana both died after being found with blankets covering them in their home in Sunnybank Hills, South Brisbane, early last Wednesday.

Now a friend of the family has posted a picture of the six-week-old girls for the first time on a GoFundMe page, set up to help their parents cover the cost of the funeral, news.com.au reports.

Calling the page "R.I.P Twin Angels of Brisbane", the friend said the twins' parents and two older siblings had been left heartbroken by the deaths.

Violet and Indiana both died after being found unconscious in bed. Photo / GoFundMe

"They leave behind a big sister, Big Brother and two heartbroken parents," the page reads.

"These Angels graced us for only 6 beautiful weeks but have created such a hole since their passing. It is hard to see where the next smile will come from for their beloved parents."

So far the fundraising page has raised more than $7500.

The twins' grandfather said one of the most difficult things would be explaining to the two surviving children what had happened to their new siblings.

It's every parent's worst nightmare what they are facing... they've been through hell," he told Daily Mail Australia.

Their nightmare began last Wednesday about 6am when police and paramedics were called to the Sunnybank Hills home.

When emergency services arrived at the scene they rendered first aid to both baby girls.

The deaths have not been deemed suspicious. Photo / News Ltd

One of the girls could not be saved and died at the scene. Her twin was taken to hospital in a critical condition but days later she also died.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

"Preliminary investigations suggest the babies were sleeping together throughout the night and were discovered unresponsive in the morning," police said.

The Courier Mail earlier reported that the babies may have been in a bed with their mother when the incident occurred.

A neighbour told the publication she could hear the father "howling and screaming" as an ambulance arrived at the home on that Wednesday morning.

A man named Kieran, who said he was a friend of the family, told ABC he felt helpless.

"There's really nothing you can say or do that will help in a situation like this," he said.

"We've just tried to offer support."

Australia's Red Nose charity, which aims to raise awareness of sudden or unexpected baby deaths, issued a reminder on Wednesday about safe sleeping for twins, co-sleeping and co-bedding.

"Sleeping baby in their own safe cot is always the safest option, however, Red Nose recognises that this is not always possible, especially if you have twins," the advice states.

"Sleeping twins in the same safe cot (known as "co-bedding") is dangerous if one part of the body of one twin were able to accidentally cover the face of the other, causing an interference with breathing.

"There is a risk that this can happen if the infants are sleeping side-by-side."

"Our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time and we offer our free support services to anyone impacted by this tragedy including first responders and the wider community," it said.

How to keep your baby safe

Sudden unexpected death is a risk to babies until they are about 12 months old, but most deaths can be prevented.

The Ministry of Health in New Zealand says you can help to keep your baby safe by making sure that your baby is in their own bed for every sleep (and in the same room as you or the person looking after them at night) and making sure that your baby is on their back for every sleep.

To keep your baby safe while sleeping, make sure:

• they always sleep on their back to keep their airways clear

• they are in their own bassinet, cot or other baby bed (eg, pēpi-pod or wahakura) – free from adults or children who might accidentally suffocate them

• they are put back in their own bed after feeding – don't fall asleep with them (to protect your back, feed your baby in a chair rather than in your bed)

• they have someone looking after them who is alert to their needs and free from alcohol or drugs

• they have clothing and bedding that keeps them at a comfortable temperature – one more layer of clothing than you would wear is enough; too many layers can make your baby hot and upset them

• they are in a room where the temperature is kept at 20°C

You can check that your baby is warm but not too hot by feeling the back of their neck or their tummy (under the clothes). Baby should feel warm, but not hot or cold. Your baby will be comfortable when their hands and feet are a bit colder than their body.

Baby's bed is safe when:

• it has a firm and flat mattress to keep your baby's airways open

• there are no gaps between the bed frame and the mattress that could trap or wedge your baby

• the gaps between the bars of baby's cot are between 50 mm and 95 mm – try to get one with the gaps closer to 50 mm if you can

• there is nothing in the bed that might cover your baby's face, lift their head or choke them – no pillows, toys, loose bedding, bumper pads or necklaces (including amber beads and 'teething' necklaces)

• baby has their feet close to the end of the bed so they can't burrow under the blankets

• baby is in the same room as you or the person looking after them at night for their first 6 months of life

It is never safe to put your baby to sleep in an adult bed, on a couch or on a chair.

If you choose to sleep in bed with your baby, put them in their own baby bed beside you – for example, a pēpi-pod or wahakura. This may help to reduce the risk of your baby suffocating while they are asleep.

For more information go to the Ministry of Health or the Pēpi-pod safe sleeping programme.