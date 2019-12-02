A 23-month-old boy has died after running back into a burning house to try and rescue his beloved pet puppy.

Lokey Sharp's parents' home went up in flames on Saturday afternoon local time after a suspected electrical fault, according to Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Parents Kurtis and Caitlin were at home when the house went up in flames, but lost track of Lokey while they were trying to put out the flames.

Lokey Sharp was safely out of the house but apparently went back inside to rescue his puppy. Photo / Facebook

But after escaping the flames, Lokey then ran back inside in an attempt to save his pet puppy.

Both Lokey and his puppy perished in the inferno.

Kurtis also suffered injuries after trying to save his son from the fire.

Taking to Facebook, the devastated dad paid tribute to his son while reminding parents to "never take your children for granted".

"[Lokey] died trying to protect his puppy from the fire.

"I just wanna stop here and say never take your children for granted.

"Cherish every waking moment with them!!! We love u bubba and we know you're in a better place!"

The house went up in flames. Photo / KNWA

Kurtis shared another heartbreaking update Monday morning, writing: "Please keep us high in your prayers tomorrow as we will be going to the funeral home to get our precious baby boys funeral and burial all set up!"

A fundraising page has been set up to help the family with hospital bills, funeral costs, new housing and clothes.

Gentry Fire Department is continuing to investigate the fire.