A movie theatre in Washington State, US, was forced to evacuate after a box with a dire warning sign was left outside the building.

The package caused a scene of panic, triggering an evacuation after urine samples were sent to the wrong address.

Firefighters said first responders discovered a package with a box marked "highly contagious human substance" that had been opened.

After calling the emergency services, five hazard tech arrived at the theatre to examine what was inside the box.

Sergeant Paul Graham of Snoqualmie Police told KOMO News the theatre manager opened up the package and discovered the liquid inside. The manager was then taken to a local hospital as a precaution due to regular exposure protocol.

Eastside Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Richard Burke told the Seattle Times the person didn't show signs of illness but went to the hospital as a precaution, as officials weren't sure what was in the box.

It was later revealed the liquid was urine that was "disposed of appropriately in a bio container", according to fire officials.

A misdelivered urine sample sparked a movie theatre evacuation in Washington state, according to officials. Photo / Eastside Firefighters

The package was originally intended for a medical clinic in Tacoma, located more than 64km away.

"All is well," the theatre said on Saturday on its website.

"The emergency vehicles you may have seen in front of the theatre on Friday, November 29, were there in response to our call regarding a mislabelled package that was leaking an unknown liquid."