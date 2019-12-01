Usman Khan – now known to the world for his attempted terror attack on the London Bridge – was known to police long before Friday's horrific events.

In late December 2010, Khan was charged with conspiracy to cause explosions and other terrorism offences, along with eight others.

In a BBC interview with Khan from 2008, he continually distances himself from the extremist label. "I've been born and bred in England, in Stoke-On-Trent, in Cobridge," Khan said.

"And all the community knows me and they will know, if you ask them, they will know like these labels what they're putting on us, like terrorist, that they will know I ain't no terrorist."

Afterwards, while serving his prison sentence, Khan penned a very telling letter to his lawyer in October 2012 asking for help in joining a deradicalisation program.

In the letter obtained by ITV News, Khan wrote: "I would like to do such a course so I can prove to the authorities, my family and soicity (sic) in general that I don't carry the views I had before my arrest and also I can prove that at the time I was immature, and now I am much more mature and want to live my life as a good Muslim and also a good citizen of Britain".

A letter, written by Usman Khan, obtained by ITV News. Photo / Supplied

Vajahat Sharif, the lawyer who represented Usman Khan, told ITV News: "He was critical of violent extremism. He understood it was wrong so this is quite astonishing".



It is understood that as per his request, Khan was invited to do a "risk assessment and formulation" in 2012 in order to qualify for the deradicalisation program.

Despite his initial refusal, he eventually agreed and by 2014, he was officially on the program.

Khan participated in Cambridge University's prisoner rehabilitation program Learning Together and had showed "no cause for concern", a source with knowledge of the program said to AAP.

On the day of the attack, Khan was attending a rehabilitation conference when he snapped. He killed two people and injured several others during the knife attack on Friday, including Cambridge University graduate Jack Merritt, who had reportedly been helping to organise the conference.

The attack took place under a year after he was released from prison.

The 28-year-old had previously been convicted in 2012 for his part in an al Qaeda-inspired plot to blow up the London Stock Exchange.

At the time, Khan admitted to a charge of engaging in conduct for the preparation of terrorism between November 1 and December 21 2010 – namely travelling to and attending operational meetings, fundraising for terrorist training, preparing to travel abroad and assisting others in travelling abroad.

He had been released from prison in December 2018 subject to conditions.