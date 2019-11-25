Essex truck driver Maurice Robinson has pleaded guilty to two out of 43 charges he faces in an appearance at the Old Bailey in London.

Essex truck driver Maurice Robinson has pleaded guilty to conspiracy with others to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property at London's Old Bailey court.

Robinson, 25, of Craigavon, Northern Ireland is facing 43 charges in total, including 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, transferring criminal property and acquiring criminal property between December 2018 and October 2019.

Maurice "Mo" Robinson, 25, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter. Photo / Facebook

READ MORE:

• Probe expands in truck deaths, all 39 victims are from China

• UK truck deaths: New details of the victims emerge as fourth person arrested

• British death truck victim had just been deported

• 'My deepest condolences': Police reveal identities of all 39 Essex truck victims

Advertisement

He did not enter a plea to 39 counts of manslaughter, as lawyers for the defence and prosecution agreed the complexity of the case means more time would be needed for preparation.

Robinson appeared via video link from Belmarsh prison wearing a blue sweater and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, nationality and enter the two guilty pleas.

The victims included eight women and 31 men. Photo / News Corp Australia

The bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals, including eight women and 31 men were found in the refrigerated trailer of the truck Robinson was driving in Grays, Essex in the early hours of October 23.

All of the victims came from Vietnam with the youngest just 15 years old.

Crown Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones said the result leaves 41 counts – including the manslaughter charges – to be "dealt with in the fullness of time".

Justice Edis said the complexity of the large case that spans different jurisdictions means an early trial will be unlikely.

Robinson will next appear in court on 13 December at the Old Bailey.