A bandaged eye is now so common among people protesting inequality in Chile that it has become a rallying symbol.

Brandon Gonzalez, 19, marched with a group of protesters down the main artery of this Andean capital on October 28 when riot police barricading the way to the presidential palace opened fire with tear gas and hardened rubber bullets.

Gonzalez, who had come from his hospital job equipped with bandages and gauze to treat injured protesters, picked up a stone and hurled it at a police vehicle pumping tear gas into the crowd. Seconds later, he saw an officer about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.