The remains of a body have been found in a vehicle after fires ripped through at least 100 homes in NSW on Friday.

The NSW Rural Fire Service confirmed the death at 8.00am Saturday at the Kangawalla fire, near Glen Innes, while two people remain unaccounted for and 30 are injured.

Parts of New South Wales and Queensland continued to burn on Saturday as residents were trapped in homes and flames proved a struggle for firefighters to reach those in need.

Firefighters have located the remains of a person in a vehicle at the Kangawalla fire, near Glen Innes. Two people remain unaccounted for after yesterday's bush fires. NSW RFS is working with @nswpolice. #nswrfs #nswfires — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 8, 2019

It comes as extremely hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to lash parts of Western Australia, increasing the risk of bushfires in the state.

NSW Rural Fire Service shared footage to show the dangerous coniditions for firefighters and residents evacuating the bushfires. Photo / Twitter

NSW firefighters are in "uncharted territory" as more than 9 emergency level fires rage across the state with reports of people injured and trapped in their homes.

Another 9 bushfires are at a Watch and Act level. At 6:30am there were 77 bush or grass fires with 42 uncontained.

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Lower Beechmont bushfire as at 6.00am Sat 9 Nov: https://t.co/QCujiHWrhE — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) November 8, 2019

At this stage, it appears at least 100 homes have been destroyed in yesterday's bush fires. Three people are unaccounted for. More than 30 people have been injured. At 6:30am there are 77 bush or grass fires with 42 uncontained. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/WtB9O671bU — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 8, 2019

On Saturday morning the RFS said: "We are still seeing erratic and dangerous fire behaviour across the remainder of fire grounds, which continues to pose a threat to homes."

On Friday evening the NSW Rural Fire Service reported 82 fires burning with 12 of them at emergency level, mostly across the north coast and northern NSW from the Blue Mountains to the Queensland border.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said he had previously only seen six to eight emergency-level blazes at once, meaning the current situation was "unprecedented".

"Unfortunately we are in uncharted territory this afternoon – we've never seen this many fires concurrently at emergency warning level," he said.

"It's a very dynamic, it's a very volatile and it's a very dangerous set of circumstances that we're experiencing."

Prime Minster Scott Morrison said he was receiving regular updates and urged residents to listen to emergency services.

"Incredibly concerning there are a large number of bushfires burning at emergency levels in NSW and Qld … I'm getting regular updates and we stand ready to offer any assistance needed," he tweeted.