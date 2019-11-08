Two 15-year-old boys were among the victims of the Essex truck deaths, police have revealed.
Essex police released the names and ages of the 39 Vietnamese victims on Friday, having completed the painstaking task of identifying the bodies and notifying the families.
"This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores," assistant chief constable Tim Smith said.
"Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims' friends and families, news.com.au reports.
The youngest victims were two 15-year-old boys from Ha Tinh and Hai Phong in Vietnam's north, while the oldest was a 44-year-old man from Dien Chau, also in the country's north, according to the list.
A 17-year-old boy also died on the journey, police said, while most others were in their 20s and 30s.
"May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims' families. My thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time," senior coroner, Caroline Beasley-Murray said.
The victims were found in the back of a refrigerated container at an industrial estate in Grays, east of London, last month, sparking one of the largest murder probes in the nation's history.
Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security said it was now working to repatriate the 31 men and eight women.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese authorities have detained 11 people in connection with the deaths for helping people travel abroad with the intention of staying overseas illegally. None have been formally charged.
Police in Britain have also charged the 25-year-old driver of the truck, who comes from Northern Ireland, with manslaughter, money laundering and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.
They are also in the process of extraditing another suspect from Ireland and searching for others potentially involved.
Here is the full list of names:
Pham Thi Tra My, 26-year-old woman from Ha Tinh
Nguyen Dinh Lurong, 20-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Nguyen Huy Phong, 35-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Vo Nhan Du, 19-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Tran Manh Hung, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Tran Khanh Tho, 18-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Vo Van Linh, 25-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Nguyen Van Nhan, 33-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Bui Phan Thang, 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh
Nguyen Huy Hung, 15-year-old boy from Ha Tinh
Tran Thi Tho, 21-year-old woman from Nghe An
Bui Thi Nhung, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An
Vo Ngoc Nam, 28-year-old man from Nghe An
Nguyen Dinh Tu, 26-year-old man from Nghe An
Le Van Ha, 30-year-old man from Nghe An
Tran Thi Ngoc, 19-year-old woman from Nghe An
Nguyen Van Hung, 33-year-old man from Nghe An
Hoang Van Tiep, 18-year-old man from Nghe An
Cao Tien Dung, 37-year-old man from Nghe An
Cao Huy Thanh, 33-year-old man from Nghe An
Tran Thi Mai Nhung, 18-year-old woman from Nghe An
Nguyen Minh Quang, 20-year-old man from Nghe An
Le Trong Thanh, 44-year-old man from Dien Chau
Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, 28-year-old woman from Nghe An
Hoang Van Hoi, 24-year-old man from Nghe An
Nguyen Tho Tuan, 25-year-old man from Nghe An
Dang Huu Tuyen, 22-year-old man from Nghe An
Nguyen Trong Thai, 26-year-old man from Nghe An
Nguyen Van Hiep, 24-year-old man from Nghe An
Nguyen Thi Van, 35-year-old woman from Nghe An
Tran Hai Loc, 35-year-old man from Nghe An
Duong Minh Tuan, 27-year-old man from Quang Binh
Nguyen Ngoc Ha, 32-year-old man from Quang Binh
Nguyen Tien Dung, 33-year-old man from Quang, Binh
Phan Thi Thanh, 41-year-old woman from Hai Phong
Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, 34-year-old man from Thua Tien Hue
Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen, 18-year-old man from Hai Phong
Tran Ngoc Hieu, 17-year-old boy from Hai Duong
Dinh Dinh Binh, 15-year-old boy from Hai Phong