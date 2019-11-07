Unpopular and unpredictable, President Trump is emerging as a problem for the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, in his election campaign.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain spoke with President Donald Trump by phone Tuesday, and to judge by the duelling summaries of the call provided by the White House and No. 10 Downing St., Johnson and Trump were involved in two completely different conversations.

The White House said the two leaders pledged to negotiate "a robust bilateral free trade agreement once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union." Downing Street said nothing about a deal, noting instead that Johnson

