WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

A paedophile has given a shocking TV interviewing, claiming he sexually abused his own children after getting carried away with sex education lessons for them.

The Salt Lake, Utah paedophile, who has remained anonymous, said as a child he never received sex education and wanted his children to benefit from the type of knowledge he was never taught.

However, the interview took a dark turn when he admitted to enjoying molesting his kids.

Advertisement

He told ABC4: "Okay, I blew it being a good father. But my intentions were always good.

"I wanted my kids to be educated, but it was hard to tell the difference between just keeping it on an education level and not get involved in the sex part of it because, like I said, it was enjoyable."

He went on to explain his behaviour by saying he finds young children "beautiful and sweet and innocent".

The paedophile's name has been kept secret in a bid to protect his children and 21 other underage victims he abused from having their identity exposed.

A number of his crimes include abusive sexual intercourse with a minor and sodomy with victims.

A convicted pedophile has given a shocking TV interview where he claims he only abused his own children after taking sex education lessons too far. Photo / ABC4

He claims he admitted the abuse to a church leader and social services, and ended up spending 22 years in jail, between 1997 and 2009.

The paedophile claims his crimes "make me ill", and said intensive therapy has helped rehabilitate him. He claims he is no longer a danger to children.

Speaking through tears, he explained: "I was working with my religious leader because I realised that I had gone too far and this was not right. I was talking to him and going to LDS social services, but once you've committed the crime there's no way out.

Advertisement

"Therapy works if the person having the therapy believes it, puts it into effect and understands it and they have to want to make it work.

"My main deterrent is knowing what I want for the future and to be with my family and to be a free person.

"I believe I'm the safest person in this neighbourhood. Not only because of what I've gone through but knowing what I did and knowing the law, I know what to look for."

However, a court disagrees that he's not a danger to minors, with an evaluation saying his "ability to rationalise his sexual offences is of extreme proportion and borders on delusional".

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.