Shocking footage has emerged of the moment a high school teacher threw a flurry of punches at a student who confronted her in a US classroom.

In footage posted to social media last week, a 16-year-old boy is seen aggressively approaching the teacher, putting his hands on her.

As tensions rise, the teacher is seen retaliating at the boy, shouting: "Put your hands on me. You think I'm afraid of you?"

She then pushes the boy to the ground before the pair exchange blows.

After an initial scuffle, the teacher then throws her jacket off and advances towards the boy before the pair go toe-to-toe for a third time.

The student and teacher continue to scrap before some of the other students yell for it to stop. A number of students flee the classroom and panicked screams can be heard.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested and the teacher is currently under investigation.

A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesman said: "The teacher is not in the classroom today and the investigation is ongoing."

The video was then posted on social media and has been shared on Facebook nearly 180,000 times.

The school's principal Clay Holbrook was punched in the face in a separate incident earlier this month.

Superintendent Marty Pollio said the district will "respond to the school as a whole and make some necessary adjustments in order to correct" the recent tensions.

He added: "We're going to make some decisions about how we can support the school and make sure that we can eliminate some of these problems."