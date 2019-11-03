Police have charged a woman with child stealing, swooping on the alleged fake au pair while she was with two kids at a shopping centre.

A woman found with two little girls at a Victorian shopping mall in the middle of the day had allegedly forged documents to gain work as a nanny.

Police arrested the 31-year-old woman at Pall Mall in Bendigo about 1.30pm on Friday.

She was located with two girls who are aged four and 10 months.

"It's alleged the woman forged documents to gain employment as an au pair," Victoria Police said in a statement on Sunday.

Police confirmed to news.com.au the woman was working as the girls' au pair at the time.

She was charged by detectives from the Bendigo Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team with two counts of child stealing and stating a false name.

Detectives also charged the woman with handling stolen goods.

She was allegedly found with a passport and driver's licence in July that had been stolen from a Brighton East woman last year.

The alleged child thief, who police said is of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear in Bendigo Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Both girls were returned uninjured to their parents and the investigation is ongoing.