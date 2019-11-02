A US man has been caught on CCTV swinging a dog around by its leash and slamming it into the ground.

The man was filming the incident on his mobile phone.

Michael Fore was arrested on October 27, in California, after swinging the dog by the leash and slamming it to the ground several times.

Police launched an investigation after a report from a concerned citizen. Authorities asked the public for help identifying the man.

They released still images from the CCTV footage, and, two days later, confirmed his identy as Michael Fore and arrested him at his home in East Palo Alto.

Police say he tried to evade arrest by climbing out onto the balcony of his third-floor apartment and onto the roof of the building.

Fore has been charged with animal cruelty and is now awaiting sentencing.

The dog was not his and police have since located the owner who was oblivious to the incident.

The animal is in good health despite the ordeal.