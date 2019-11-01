Four people have been killed and several have been injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in an Airbnb rental property in California.

The Contra Costa County Office confirmed the news on Friday, after saying it had an "active investigation" at the Orinda home that is around 30km north of San Francisco.

Video from the scene posted by local media outlets showed patients being loaded into ambulances while others limped away from the scene.

Police were also filmed speaking to those who appeared injured, news.com.au reports.

Orinda police chief David Cook told the East Bay Times officers responded to a call around 10:45pm after shots were fired. They found a party with around 100 people there.

Orinda homicide update - four fatalities, several injuries. More details coming. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) November 1, 2019

The area is reportedly lined with multimillion-dollar homes and the property is believed to have been rented out on Airbnb.

The owner of the home told local media they would not comment on the shooting. Airbnb's head of trust and safety said it was "urgently investigating" what happened.

Local media reports claim an Instagram post advertising an "Airbnb Mansion Party" had been circulated ahead of the event with guests told to "BYOB" and "BYOW".

They were also told to direct message the host for the address, the East Bay Times reports.

San Francisco Chronicle managing editor Tim O'Rourke said the shooting occurred in "one of East Bay's most exclusive communities".

It was "just hours after parents and their children were trick-or-treating on the same streets," he said.

It comes after three people were killed and nine others wounded in a Halloween party south of Los Angeles late Tuesday, local media reported