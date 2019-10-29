COMMENT:

You campaign in poetry, according to a popular saying, and govern in prose.

Donald Trump will be impeached in doggerel. I mean his own.

The other day he turned to the bounteous trove of the English language for a pejorative worthy of his critics' awfulness, at least as he sees it. He decided on "human scum."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He sought to capture the horror and injustice befalling him. What he came up with was "lynching."

There's being crude with language, there's being loose with it, and then there's being Trump, who uses words the way a toddler does marbles, grabbing the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.