Two cranes have arrived to remove a city bus that was left up in the air after a six-metre sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County said the driver and a 56-year-old female passenger were aboard when the bus plunged into the hole Monday morning (local time).

The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh. Photo / AP
The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh. Photo / AP

Officials said the passenger was treated at a hospital and released.

The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A car behind the bus narrowly avoided falling into the hole.

A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air, and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole's edge.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the bus is sitting on three power lines, two of them 22,000-volt lines.

He said there are also fiberoptic cables, and damage to them could affect communications in the tri-state area.

Crews work at the scene of a Port Authority bus that fell into a sinkhole along 10th Street and Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh on Monday. Photo / AP
Crews work at the scene of a Port Authority bus that fell into a sinkhole along 10th Street and Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh on Monday. Photo / AP

According to Port Authority officials, the back half of the city's transit buses are the heaviest part because that's where the engines are located.