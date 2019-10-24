Facing down 600 wildfires in the past three days alone, emergency workers in California rushed to evacuate rural areas of Northern California on Thursday and warned residents that the high winds currently propelling an out-of-control blaze could become even stronger in the coming days.

The Kincade fire, the largest wildfire to ignite this week, burned along steep canyons in the wine country of northern Sonoma county, racing through 10,000 acres within hours of igniting. Wind gusts pushed the fire through forests like blow torches, leaving firefighters with little opportunity to stop or slow down the walls of flames moving across

