President Donald Trump has called members of the press "enemies of the people," deemed critical coverage "fake," accused news organisations of treason and threatened to make it easier to sue journalists for libel.

But not until this week has Trump turned to the ultimate recourse of the unhappy reader: He cancelled his subscription.

Officials in the West Wing on Thursday announced that copies of The Washington Post and The New York Times would no longer be delivered to the White House. The administration is moving to force other federal agencies to end their subscriptions to the papers, as well.

"Not

