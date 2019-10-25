Welcome to the weekend, and a long weekend at that. Hopefully it will be one full of celebrations as the All Blacks take on England in the Rugby World Cup semi-final.

Carly Simon reveals the private side of Jackie O

When Carly Simon and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis first met, in 1983, Simon was filled with the same questions that all of us would have. What was it like to be married to JFK? How did she manage to avoid going insane after he was assassinated beside her in the back seat of a limousine before a crowd of thousands? Why did she marry that Greek shipping magnate? What was it like to see stories of JFK's alleged adulteries with Marilyn Monroe and the wives of various gangsters?

In the course of their friendship all of Simon's questions were answered.

Simon reveals the private side of Jackie O and she opens up about her improbably friendship with the former first lady.

Will Pavia from The Times sits down with her.

'What is going to happen to us?'

The prisoners cover the floor like a carpet of human despair. Many are missing eyes or limbs, some are bone-thin from sickness, and most wear orange jumpsuits similar to what the Islamic State, the terrorist group they once belonged to, dressed its own captives in before it killed them.

Upstairs, jammed into two cells with little sunlight, are more than 150 children — ages roughly 9 to 14 — from a range of countries. Their parents brought them to Syria and ended up dead or detained. The children have been here for months and have no idea where their relatives are or what the future holds.

A rare look inside an Isis prison by New York Times journalists exposes an enormous legal and humanitarian crisis, one that the world has largely chosen to ignore.

Schwarzenegger on returning to Terminator

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been "99 per cent vegan" for the last three years, though he still looks as if he subsists on a diet of molten steel and breeze blocks.

A household name since the mid-Eighties, he has a life story that remains astonishing today: the boy born into postwar Austrian poverty who slogged, flexed and wisecracked his way to the summits of American celebrity and public life.

The Daily Telegraph sits down with the 72-year-old and talks about his reigniting the Terminator franchise.

Why is a secretive billionaire buying up the Cayman Islands?

Kenneth Dart, the heir to a famously private foam-container dynasty and a reclusive businessman in his own right, apparently hasn't spoken to the press since 1993.

Although he's lived on Grand Cayman for 25 years and is widely believed to be the biggest private landholder on the archipelago, almost nobody is sure if they have ever seen him.

Katy Lederer from the New York Times reports on the man buying up land on the storied tax haven of Grand Cayman, just as rising sea levels threaten to engulf it.

Robert Pattinson: 'It's more fun if you're shocking people'

There is little that Robert Pattinson likes more than confounding expectations, and plenty were placed on him after the mega hit Twilight franchise ended in 2012. Since then, he has reinvented himself as an auteur's muse, eager to add his mischievous spirit and pop cultural frisson to art-house films by directors like Claire Denis, David Cronenberg, and the Safdie brothers.

After spending the last few years in independent films, Pattinson is planning another zig: He's shooting Tenet, a big-budget summer movie for Christopher Nolan, and he was just cast as the lead in The Batman, a new take on the comic book character due in 2021.

Kyle Bychanan from The New York Times talks to the star.

Can you believe your eyes? How deepfakes are coming for politics

Only a few years ago, such "deepfakes" were a novelty, created by hobbyist coders. Today, they are increasingly commodified as yet another service available to those with even a little disposable cash.

While they may be increasingly cheap to pull off, their repercussions could be far-reaching. Fraudulent clips of business leaders could tank companies. False audio of central bankers could swing markets. Small businesses and individuals could face crippling reputational or financial risk.

And, as elections approach in the US, UK and elsewhere, deepfakes could raise the stakes once more in the electorate's struggle to know the truth.

The Financial Times looks at how as AI-generated videos spread disinformation, start-ups and academics battle to stay one step ahead.

The stunning escape of El Chapo's son: It's like 'a bad Netflix show'

Escape, it seems, is a trait shared in the Guzmán family.

So is embarrassing the government of Mexico.

Joaquin Guzmán Loera, the drug lord known as El Chapo, eluded the grasp of the government numerous times — in tunnels, behind closets, beneath bathtubs and through steep ravines in the remote mountains of Sinaloa. He even managed to escape prison, twice.

The latest family member to escape apprehension — El Chapo's son, Ovidio Guzmán Lopez — managed his own feat of government humiliation this week, when cartel henchmen forced a patrol of at least 30 members of government forces to release him after he had been captured.

The New York Times looks at the fierce gun battle that took place on the streets of Mexico this week.

Kombucha: The rise and rise of a superdrink

Kombucha is a fermented food, much like cultured yogurt, cheese, kefir, kimchi and sauerkraut.

The "tea of immortality" has come a long way from its reported beginning in China more than 2000 years ago. It has evolved into a US$475 million industry in America, nearly quadrupling in the previous four years, according to Nielsen.

"Booch," as it's known, flows at megastores, coffeehouses and workplaces; and in bars in a more boozy form, with enough alcohol to rival an IPA.

But, asks Dawn MacKeen of the New York Times, does kombucha actually do anything useful?

Ahoy there, mummy! Family sails around world on YouTube

They met in Greece: locking eyes across the town square, both in their 20s then. Elayna Carausu was playing guitar and singing for a travel company; Riley Whitelum was living on the sailboat he had bought with money saved from working for years on oil rigs.

When he told her had a boat, she thought it was a pickup line.

Six years later, they have a baby, a substantially nicer catamaran and have become YouTube stars.

The New York Times looks at how they got there.

The life of Cameron Douglas: From privilege to prison and back

On the day in 2009 when Cameron Douglas was arrested at a New York hotel for possession of crystal meth, he was given a choice. As he recounts a Drug Enforcement Administration agent told him he could either be taken out the front door, kicking and screaming, or, "for your family's sake, we can take you out the back way, put you in a car."

The subject of family permeates Douglas' new book and it remains prominent in his life, even after he served almost eight years in prison for possessing heroin and selling drugs.

Michael Douglas' oldest son examines the "demented death wish" that drove him to drugs and crime, shining a light on his famous family along the way.

Why don't rich people just stop working?

"Billionaires should not exist," Senator Bernie Sanders said last month.

It's an idea that's going around. Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook founder who is worth close to $108 billion, is apparently open to it. "I don't know that I have an exact threshold on what amount of money someone should have," he said. "But on some level, no one deserves to have that much money."

Yet here we are, chugging into the 10th year of an extremely top-heavy economic boom in which the 1 percenters, by all statistical measures, have won, creating the greatest wealth disparity since the Jazz Age.

And yet the only thing we know in this casino-like economy is that for those at the top, too much is never enough.

Are the wealthy addicted to money, competition, or just feeling important? The New York Times investigates.