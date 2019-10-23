COMMENT:

If I were Mark Zuckerberg — newfound defender-to-the-death of liberal free expression even if it includes outright lying except if there's female nipples, a would-be curer of all the world's disease, side-gig education reformer, immigration crusader, quirky dad, fifth wealthiest person in the world, hobnobber to pundits and politicians and all-around do-gooder digital hegemon who is also now vying to run the world's money supply, I mean my God, Mark, where does all this end? — I'd be packing a go bag right about now.

But if I'm Mark Zuckerberg, I probably have a whole go trunk ready, and

