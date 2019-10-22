Lawmakers voted down a measure to compress the timetable to debate the new withdrawal deal, in a rebuke to the prime minister.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a damaging setback Wednesday in his quest to take Britain out of the European Union, losing a critical vote in Parliament and raising the prospect he might shelve his withdrawal deal and toss the debate over Brexit to the voters in an election.

Johnson's latest defeat came only 30 minutes after his first victory in Parliament. Lawmakers granted preliminary approval to the withdrawal deal he struck with the European Union last week, a

