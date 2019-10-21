WARNING - DISTRESSING CONTENT

A drug-using mum has pleaded guilty to mutilating her 3-year-old son's genitals with pliers and starving him so badly his buttocks didn't form.

West Virginia mum Brittan Nicole Lippincott admitted a horrific catalogue of child abuse in court, five months after her son was rescued from her drug-filled home.

Authorities were tipped off after someone raised suspicions the 29-year-old mother was dealing drugs at the property.

Advertisement

But when police arrived, they discovered a young boy locked in a room "just in his underwear" with bruises all over his body and injuries to his genitals and lips.

He was so malnourished his ribcage was showing.

When police asked what caused his traumatic injuries, he said: "Mummy did it with pliers".

The boy offered heartbreaking detail of the torture he endured, revealing he was starved and forced to "sit at the table and watch them eat, it's not my turn".

The boy's muscles in his buttocks hadn't formed due to a lack of food, and he had multiple injuries to his face.

After being arrested, Lippincott tried to blame her son's condition on an undiagnosed medical condition telling police the boy "needs help, he needs to go to a doctor".

Police also found plastic bags of white powder, snorting utensils and digital hand scales at the property.

She admitted felony child neglect creating risk of injury or death. A pre-sentencing report has been ordered to be completed within the next 60 days, with a final sentencing date yet to be set.

Advertisement

The boy spent a week in hospital but has now recovered. It is understood he is thriving away from his mother.