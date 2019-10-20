The prime minister will try again this week to get his draft deal through Parliament. He has one key thing going for him: a divided opposition.

He suspended Parliament and was rebuked by Britain's top court. He purged his party and lost a string of votes. After trying to strong-arm lawmakers into supporting his new Brexit plan, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to ask for a delay for withdrawal from the European Union, a request he had vowed never to make.

Yet, while this litany of failures should be spectacularly good news for opponents of Brexit, who came out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.