Three Missouri children who went missing in August 2017 have been found in Texas more than two years later.

US Marshals found Shawn Rodriguez and her three missing children living in a home in Arlington, Texas, after they fled Missouri in 2017 without anyone's knowledge of their whereabouts.

According to KCTV News, it was injitially thought Rodriguez and her children had headed to California, but they are believed to have been on the run since an arrest warrant was issued earlier this year.

Mother Shawn Rodriguez was taken into custody on Thursday and is awaiting extradition. Photo / Saline County Sherriff's Office

The father of Daniel, David and Ariana Olivera was granted full custody of the children and the warrant for Rodriguez's arrest for parental kidnapping was issued in July this year.

Saline County Sheriff's Office in Missouri was given assistance by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children who referred the case to the United States Marshals Service.

The US Marshals launched an investigation this month and targeted the Texas area. The mother was taken into custody on Thursday and is awaiting extradition. The three children, who are now aged 9, 6 and 3, have been taken into Protected Services while they wait to be reunited with their father.