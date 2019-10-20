The heist happened in broad daylight.

On August 21, 1911, a thief dressed in a white worker's smock entered the Louvre, closed because it was a Monday. In the Salon Carre, the Louvre's gallery of Renaissance treasures, he lifted a small painting off the wall and removed its glass shadow box. Hiding the canvas under his smock, he then walked out into the streets of Paris with his loot.

Twenty-six hours would pass before anyone noticed that the Mona Lisa had gone missing.

Leonardo da Vinci's painting of a 16th century Florentine noblewoman with an enigmatic smile ranks as one

