A teenager and his friend have been charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend's father after allegedly pistol-whipping the 49-year-old man and left him to die in southeast Queensland.

Queensland Police allege the two 19-year-olds, named in media reports as Kynan Vital and Ethan McPherson, forced their way into a Springfield Lakes home about 8.30pm on Saturday.

Here, they allegedly punched 20-year-old Julia Murphy — Mr Vital's ex-girlfriend — in the face before stealing her phone.

Kynan Vital is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend's father.

Police allege they left the scene in a white ute but just after 10pm a silver sedan began following the vehicle along The Promenade.

Police allege that the two cars stopped and the teens allegedly got out of their vehicle and threatened the 49-year-old passenger of the silver sedan — Ms Murphy's father, Dave Murphy — with a firearm.

The pair then allegedly hit Mr Murphy man on the head with the gun, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Kynan Vital and Julia Murphy.

The 20-year-old male driver of the silver sedan, reported by Nine News as a family friend, tried to help Mr Murphy but was also allegedly assaulted.

Police have confirmed all four men and the woman were known to each other.

The two 19-year-old men allegedly fled the scene in the white ute.

Emergency services attended, however, the 49-year-old man died at the scene.

David 'Dave' Murphy, 49, leaves behind his wife and two children.

Springfield Lakes resident Chloe Namour said she and her partner had tried to save Mr Murphy's life.

"I stayed with him and got Mark to run inside and get some towels and sheets to try and stop the bleeding," she told reporters on Sunday.

"It's definitely something that you don't want to see really ever again."

Specialist police took two 19-year-old men into custody at a residence in nearby Atlantic St just before midnight on Saturday.

The teens have both been charged with one count each of murder, common assault, enter dwelling and robbery with violence.

Mr Vital and Mr McPherson will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.