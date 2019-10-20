Escape, it seems, is a trait shared in the Guzmán family.

So is embarrassing the government of Mexico.

Joaquin Guzmán Loera, the drug lord known as El Chapo, eluded the grasp of the government numerous times — in tunnels, behind closets, beneath bathtubs and through steep ravines in the remote mountains of Sinaloa. He even managed to escape prison, twice.

The latest family member to escape apprehension — El Chapo's son, Ovidio Guzmán Lopez — managed his own feat of government humiliation this week, when cartel henchmen forced a patrol of at least 30 members of government forces to release

