The agency is racing to meet President Trump's timeline for putting American astronauts on the lunar surface by 2024.

At Nasa headquarters Tuesday, officials introduced two prototype spacesuits to be used during upcoming moon missions.

The new spacesuits will offer improvements over existing models for the men and women expected to wear them, including greater comfort and movement. And as Nasa races to meet the Trump administration's 2024 target for returning to the moon, the agency needs to make sure that astronauts have the technological capability to safely set foot on the surface, which no human has done since 1972.

