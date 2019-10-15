It's the foul public act that has had the nation talking this week, but while the mystery Paddington "poo jogger" is yet to be revealed, "PR queen" Roxy Jacenko had another harsh public message for her.

"She needs to come and clean it up and wear diapers. There are adult ones. I have investigated," she told The Project panel with a laugh.

Appearing on the program to discuss her Instagram post on Monday, celebrity publicist Jacenko said she chose to share the CCTV footage with her 247,000 Instagram followers to urge the woman to "please stop doing this."

"I don't want to walk in sh*t. And nor should my staff. The residents in the streets are up to their eyeballs in it. They have had enough," she said.

Speaking to news.com.au on Monday, Jacenko said the "nimble young blonde" had struck multiple times over the past four weeks, usually between 6am and 6.40am.

While she seemed hellbent on revealing her identity in the public sphere, Jacenko deleted the videos she initially posted this morning.

She said she did so because "people were starting to throw out names" in the comments section, maintaining that it "wasn't about identifying her," despite asking her followers in the caption: "Do you know who this person is?"

"You know what, I don't want to put the person in a position where, you know, people are throwing around names on social media. One of them was Jackie O!," she said, going on to brag that the post had gone "pretty much viral".

"In 18 minutes it had 6,000 comments. If this lady has seen it, I hope she stops now and finds a portaloo."

She then joked that it was "good that Carrie didn't live in Sydney" because, being blonde and of a similar build, people may have speculated she was the culprit.

When asked by Tommy Little how she would "positively spin this if this lady came to you as a client?" she gave the sassy response: "She needs to come and clean it up and wear diapers. There are adult ones. I have investigated."

Asked earlier if she thought it was a targeted act, Jacenko said, "No I definitely don't. This isn't targeted, this is a person who's getting a thrill. Some people have sex on the beach, some people sh*t in the street. This is something people get off on. I get thrills having a vodka and a wedge of lime, others do this."

Jacenko said she had a "number of leads" that had been passed onto police, and didn't seem fazed by suggestions the woman may have a medical condition.

"People have kneejerk reactions, there were a few comments that this person definitely has irritable bowel syndrome. If she does why has she come to this street multiple times a day over the course of four weeks? You wear protection if you have that kind of an issue," she said bluntly.

She was adamant the security footage wasn't clear enough to easily pick who the woman was.

"I don't think you could clearly see who she was, for me it wasn't necessarily about identifying this individual, it was more you're doing it in broad daylight, there's cameras on every facet of this building, stop doing it. It's not fair. Why should my staff have to walk through s***?"