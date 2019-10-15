A two-year-old boy was shot in the stomach in an act of road rage after the boy's grandmother tooted at the car in front of her when a driver stopped at a green light.

The child was rushed to hospital and is now in intensive care. The suspected shooter, Javon Johnson, has since been charged with attempted murder.

The grandmother and boy were traveling early on Saturday morning (local time) in Baltimore in the United States when she honked her horn at other cars that were stopped in front of a green light.

The boy's grandmother was driving at the time of the incident. Photo / Instagram

After the grandmother's car had proceeded through the light, the car at the front of the line followed the child's grandmother's car and fired a bullet into the vehicle.

"I love you my boy. They shot my baby in the stomach because my mom blew the horn because they almost caused an accident. People really sick," the young boy's mother posted on social media.

Javon Johnson, 33, has been charged with attempted murder. Photo / Baltimore Police Department

At a press conference on Saturday, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said: "The driver of the vehicle where the victim was located blew the horn several times but none of the cars moved through the green light."

"After blowing the horn several times during the green light cycle, the driver drove around the cars at the light and turned the corner."

"What we believe is the driver of the first car at the light followed and caught up to the victim's vehicle and then fired from his car into the victim's vehicle, striking the child."

Baltimore Police has announced that: "Javon Johnson has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and various handgun-related charges. He is currently being held at the Central Booking and Intake Facility."

According to social media, Johnson is a Baltimore local and works as a male exotic dancer.

The young boy remains in hospital but is expected to survive, the Daily Mail reports.