A gunman opened fire at a wedding ceremony inside a New Hampshire church in the US, shooting the bride and the bishop.

The man, who has been charged with attempted murder, is the stepson of a minister from the same church who was killed earlier this month, officials confirmed.

Dale Holloway, 37, is the stepson of 60-year-old Luis Garcia who was shot to death October 1 in Londonderry, Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said.

Pastor Garcia (pictured with wife Patti) was allegedly helping Brandon Castiglione, who is charged with his murder. Photo / Facebook

Authorities also said that the groom, Mark Castiglione, is the father of Brandon Castiglione, who has been charged in Garcia's death.

Services were cancelled Sunday (local time) at the Pelham church where Holloway is accused of shooting the priest and bride during a Saturday (local time) wedding. A funeral for Garcia had been scheduled to take place after the wedding.

The presiding bishop of the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, Stanley Choate, 75, was shot in the chest with a handgun, authorities said. The bride, 60-year-old Claire McMullen, was shot in the arm.

Castiglione suffered minor injuries Saturday when he was struck in the head by an object.

All are recovering from their injuries.

Authorities said wedding guests tackled the suspected shooter and held him until police arrived.

Holloway is facing counts of causing bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon. He's due in court Tuesday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

"We solicit your prayers at this time for the family," the church wrote in a Saturday evening Facebook post. "The family would plead with everyone to refrain from any acts of violence. That is not what the bishop would want."

Brandon Castiglione, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder in Garcia's death. Photo / Londonderry PD

Brandon Castiglione, 24, has been charged in the killing of Garcia. He waived arraignment and is currently being held without bail. A phone number or lawyer information for him could not be found.

On Sunday (local time), authorities announced four new charges against Holloway: attempted murder for the shooting of Choate, being a felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault for the shooting of McMullen, and simple assault for striking the groom, Mark Castiglione, in the head with a gun.

Holloway was also arrested on Saturday (local time) on a first-degree assault charge.

